Police: Man arrested after holding woman against her will for almost two weeks

According to police, Smith held a large kitchen knife towards the victim and told her he could kill her if he wanted to.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they arrested a man accused of holding a woman against her will for almost two weeks in Manheim Township.

Tyler Smith, 19, was arrested on May 31 after police learned he intentionally impeded another person's breathing by placing them in a chokehold and prevented the victim from leaving a house for almost two weeks, according to police.

Police say Smith also pinned the person to the ground and prevented her from calling the police.

The victim suffered injuries after Smith punched her in the face and after falling over when he pushed her to the ground, police say.

According to police, Smith also held a large kitchen knife towards the victim and told her he could kill her if he wanted to.

Smith was arrested and taken to Lancaster County Jail.

He is facing charges for assault, false imprisonment, strangulation, and terroristic threats.