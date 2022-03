According to York County 911 Dispatch, the coroner has been called to a fatal shooting on the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street in York City.

YORK, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a fatal shooting in York City.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting took place on the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street around 12:45 a.m.

At this time, it is unknown if this was a targeted shooting or if the public is in any danger.