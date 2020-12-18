Police: Red Lion woman slashes man with kitchen knife during domestic dispute

Jenica Combs, 30, is charged with aggravated assault in the incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, police say.

RED LION, Pa. — A York County woman has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a man in the head with a kitchen knife during a domestic dispute at her Red Lion home on Wednesday, according to State Police.

Jenica Combs, 30, of the 100 block of North Franklin Street, was charged after an investigation of allegations brought by the victim, who contacted police on his way to the hospital for treatment of a head wound sustained in the alleged attack, police say.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m., according to police.

The victim reported that he was getting ready for work when he encountered Combs, who was drinking vodka, police say. The victim said Combs asked him to run an errand on his way home from work that day, but the victim said he replied that he didn't want to run any errands due to the impending inclement weather.

An argument ensued, the victim reported. Combs allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and threatened to slash the victim's tires. The victim said he followed her outside to ensure she didn't damage his vehicle, at which point she turned around and struck the top of his head with a kitchen knife.