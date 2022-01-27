x
Police: puppy, $20K cash stolen from home in Lebanon County

An English bulldog puppy and approximately $20,000 were stolen from a Myerstown home during two burglaries last week, state police say.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — An English bulldog puppy and approximately $20,000 were stolen from a Jackson Township home during two burglaries last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

On Jan. 18, sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m, police say that unknown suspect(s) entered a residence on Stracks Dam Road and stole a plastic bag containing the money that was stored under a mattress. Officials said that bag contained $20,000 in cash.

Then, unknown actors returned to the residence sometime between Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, and took the 3-month-old female puppy, police say.

State police say the "merle-colored" puppy is valued at about $5,000.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police.

