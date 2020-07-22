Police: Pharmacy robbers spray employees with pepper spray in Gettysburg

The suspects sprayed the employees before fleeing from the scene.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police say robbers entered a pharmacy in Gettysburg, demanded controlled substances, and assaulted employees before fleeing.

Yesterday night, Gettysburg Police were dispatched to a Rite Aid on the 200 block of West Street for a robbery that had just taken place.

Police say their investigation revealed that two or three suspects entered the pharmacy armed with pepper spray and physically forced employees to the rear of the store, in front of the pharmacy area.

One of the suspects then entered the pharmacy area and physically assaulted the pharmacist and demanded controlled substances, according to police.

Police say after the suspects got what they wanted they sprayed the employees and the rear of the store with pepper spray before fleeing.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction in a white four-door sedan, possibly a Subaru, police say.

Due to the pepper spray being used, the Gettysburg Fire Department was called to the scene to ventilate the building.

Police say the pharmacist who was assaulted was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.