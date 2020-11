There is no word on how many people were involved, injuries or motive behind the shooting.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg, said county dispatch.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South 27th Street just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 for a reported shooting.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured.

Police remain on the scene investigating the shooting.