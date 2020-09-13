Update: Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lancaster City

Live feeds from multiple people at the scene show a large crowd of people gathered on the scene.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update (6:12 p.m.): Police say one person was fatally shot by an officer this afternoon in Lancaster City.

According to officials, around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a reported domestic disturbance in progress on the 300 block of Laurel Street.

The deceased male was reportedly armed with a knife at the time of the shooting, police say.

A large crowd is gathered at the scene.

Multiple police officers have been dispatched to the scene of an incident in Lancaster City.

Crowds have gathered at the scene reported to be on the 300 block of Laurel Street.