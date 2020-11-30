Police: Mechanicsburg woman now faces homicide charges in connection to October stabbing

Alison Morris, 24, was initially charged with reckless endangerment after allegedly stabbing a man in the leg. She's now charged with homicide following his death.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg woman already charged with reckless endangerment in the alleged stabbing of a male victim in a domestic incident last month is now facing a criminal homicide charge after the victim succumbed to his injury, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

Alison Morris, 24, was initially charged on Oct. 26, police say. She is accused of stabbing the victim in the leg with a kitchen knife during a physical altercation in a home on the 1000 block of Nanroc Drive.

The victim was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment, where he ultimately succumbed to his injury, according to police. Morris was transported to Cumberland County Prison.