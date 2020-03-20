Police: Man wearing ski mask, armed with BB gun, demands money in Chambersburg

At the time of the robbery the victim thought the suspect had a handgun, it was later determined to be a BB gun.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Chambersburg Police say they are looking for a suspect who wore a ski mask and pointed a BB gun while robbing someone on Sunday.

According to police, the robbery took place on March 15, in the 700 block area of South Second Street around 7:00 a.m.

The victim reported that an unknown white man wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a black ski mask approached him with what he thought was a black handgun and demanded his money. It was later determined that the handgun was actually a BB gun, police say.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately six feet, one inch to six feet, two inches tall, 25-26 years old.