Police: Man waiting for prostitute at Fairview Township hotel robbed by multiple armed suspects

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fairview Township Police have charged four suspects in an alleged armed robbery that occurred at a hotel on Beacon Hill Boulevard Saturday.

Police say the victim reported he was waiting to meet a prostitute in a room at the hotel when someone knocked at his door. When he answered, two black male suspects and a Hispanic female suspect entered the room, he told police.

The male suspects were both armed with handguns and stole the victi's wallet, police say. During the course of the alleged robbery, the victim was assaulted and suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Investigators viewed surveillance footage from the hotel and recognized the three suspects who allegedly entered the hotel room and another woman from an incident the occurred earlier that morning at a nearby convenience store, according to police.

The individuals are identified as:

Stefan Saunders, 22

Matthew Barber, 24

Shade Carrion, 25

Emily Merth, 25

Police filed robbery and assault charges against all four suspects, along with associated offenses.