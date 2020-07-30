Police: Man tries to lure girl into vehicle in Lancaster County

Police say two witnesses intervened and held Singh, sitting in his car on a side street, until police arrived.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man was arrested and is facing charges after he tried to lure a girl into his car in Clay Township.

On Wednesday evening, police received a report of a man attempting to lure a girl into his car outside of a Turkey Hill on Sharp Avenue.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl was walking out of the Turkey Hill when Karanpreet Singh started yelling at her to go to his car.

The girl went back into the Turkey Hill for a while and when she left again Singh was still there and he continued to yell at her to go to his car, police say.

Singh allegedly followed the girl as she rode off in her bicycle.

Police say two witnesses intervened and held Singh, sitting in his car on a side street, until police arrived.