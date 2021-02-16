Police: Man traveled from NY to Lancaster to engage in sex acts with a minor

Mirza Ahmed, 28, of Queens, is accused of meeting a 13-year-old Columbia girl and taking her to an East Lampeter Township motel to engage in sex acts, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged a 28-year-old Queens, NY man with multiple sex offenses after he allegedly traveled to a Lancaster-area motel to have sexual contact with a minor.

Mirza Ahmed, of College Point, is also accused of recording and sharing sexually explicit digital images involving a child, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

Ahmed allegedly traveled to Lancaster from New York after communicating with a 13-year-old girl online. He allegedly met her in Columbia, took her to a motel in East Lampeter Township, and engaged in sexual activity with her, police say.

He also allegedly took photos and videos of the encounter, according to police.

Ahmed allegedly made two separate trips to Lancaster County to meet the victim -- once in November 2020 and again a month later, police say.

During the latter incident, a 14-year-old girl was also present in the room, according to police.

Investigators believe Ahmed may have had other contact with minors, either online or in-person. Anyone having had contact with Ahmed or has additional information is encouraged to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

Ahmed is charged with statutory sexual assault, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of corruption of minors, two counts of photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts with a person less than 18 years of age, and one count of dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer depictions and films of a person less than 18 years of age. All of those charges are felonies, according to police.

He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful contact with a minor, police say.