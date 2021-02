Mikal Thomas, 26, of Chambersburg, is charged with one count of unlawful dissemination of intimate images, police say.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg have charged a man with sharing intimate images of another person without their permission on Facebook.

