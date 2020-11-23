Police: Man rapes woman in vehicle after arranging to buy her underwear

Luis Cruz is accused of raping the woman in June after arranging to meet with her to purchase her underwear, according to East Pennsboro Township Police.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — East Pennsboro Police have charged a suspect with raping a woman who had arranged to sell him her underwear in a transaction on Facebook Marketplace.

Luis Francisco Cruz, 31, is charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, false imprisonment, and indecent assault, according to police.

The victim reported the alleged sexual assault on Oct. 24, police say, but the incident occurred on June 12, according to the victim.

According to police, the victim reported that Cruz contacted the victim on social media earlier this year, offering to buy her panties. The victim said she agreed to meet with him for the transaction because she had lost her job, but explicitly told him in her messages to him that there would be "no sex" involved, police say.

When the victim met with Cruz in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness in East Pennsboro, he sexually assaulted her inside his vehicle, allegedly using his weight to restrain her. He also ignored her pleas to stop and would not allow her to leave his vehicle, the victim told police.