Police: Man puts woman in headlock while trying to steal her vehicle in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Lancaster man is facing charges after he put a woman in a headlock while he tried to steal her vehicle.

According to officials, on Friday, July 10, Misael Roman, 36, approached a neighbor sitting in her vehicle and got in without the neighbor's consent and ordered her to drive.

The victim told police she refused and tried to get out of her vehicle when Roman put her in a headlock with one arm while he tried to steal her car keys with the other arm.

After finally exiting the victim's vehicle, Roman entered a second vehicle owned by the victim, police say, and her husband had to forcibly remove Roman from the vehicle after which he walked away.

Police say the victim's necklace and lanyard were broken during the struggle for a total loss of $85.

When police arrived on the scene they say they found Roman in an intoxicated state: sweating profusely, repeating himself, unsteady on his feet, and passing out several times.