Police: Man injured in York City shooting

A 20-year-old victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in the area of the 100 block of Willis Lane Sunday night, York Police say.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday night in York.

According to police, a 20-year-old male victim was shot by an unknown assailant at 7:47 p.m. at an undetermined location before arriving at the 100 block of Willis Lane, where someone contacted authorities.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police say. He was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact York City Police at (717) 849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org.