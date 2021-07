Jeffrey Kelly, 33, of Goldsboro is now facing multiple charges including aggravated assault.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 30-year-old man suffered injuries to his hand and face after his brother attacked him with a knife on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Jeffrey Kelly, 33, of Goldsboro, was taken into custody following the incident.

Officers were dispatched to a house on the 600 block of Hill Point Drive in Goldsboro after a woman called 9-1-1 to report her husband had been attacked by his brother.