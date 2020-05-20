Police: Man forces way inside Lancaster County home, cooks himself dinner, helps himself to shower

Miles Riehl, 26, was showering inside the Manheim Township home when officers arrived, police say. He allegedly forced his way inside, causing two residents to flee

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 26-year-old Delaware County man was arrested in Lancaster County Tuesday after allegedly forcing his way inside a home in Manheim Township.

Miles Patrick Riehl, of Havertown, was showering inside the residence when officers arrived on the scene, according to Manheim Township Police.

Riehl allegedly forced his way inside the home, located on the 1700 block of Sammar Drive, after threatening to harm the victim who answered the door if the victim did not give him food, police say.

The incident began around 9:21 p.m., according to police.

Riehl allegedly pushed past the victim and forced his way into the home after the victim refused to provide food, police say. The victim and another resident of the home fled from the house, and Riehl allegedly locked them outside, according to police.

He then went to the victim's kitchen, located a frozen spaghetti and clams dinner, and prepared it for himself using the victims' microwave, police say.

The victims called police, who came to the home and located Riehl in the shower. He allegedly resisted arrest, forcing officers to wrestle him to the ground, according to police.

He was taken to Central Arraignment for booking on charges of burglary and related offenses, police say.

Police remind residents to always attempt to determine who is at the door before opening it, either by looking out a window or by installing an exterior doorbell camera.