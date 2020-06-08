Police: Man facing charges for threatening baby, assaulting woman in Franklin County

Melchor allegedly held the victim against her will by binding her feet with an extension cord.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Chambersburg man is facing multiple charges after he threatened his baby and assaulted his girlfriend.

On July 26, Eliseo Melchor, 26, and his girlfriend, 27, were arguing when he gripped his 6-month-old son by the back of the neck and threatened to harm him police say.

Officials say Melchor also held his girlfriend against her will for hours by binding her feet with an extension cord.

He beat his girlfriend repeatedly, knocking her unconscious, and pointed a loaded gun at her head threatening to kill her multiple times, police say.

He allegedly strangled the victim, leaving bruising around her neck.

Police say Melchor continued the assaults until both victims were able to escape the following morning.

Charges against Melchor include endangering the welfare of children, strangulation, and aggravated assault.