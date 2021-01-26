Police: Man faces drug charges after running down Lancaster County road, claiming there were 'spirits' in his hotel room

Justin Monick, 26, was charged with possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the Jan. 21 incident in East Cocalico Twp., police say.

Justin R. Monick, of West Lawn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in the incident, which occurred at about 9:44 p.m. on Jan. 21 in East Cocalico Township, police say.

Officers dispatched to the area of the 2500 block of North Reading Road for reports of a man along the roadway encountered Monick, who was allegedly yelling for help.

Monick, police say, claimed there were "spirits in that (hotel) room."

Police say Monick was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was issued a summons to appear in District Court on the charges.