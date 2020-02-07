Police: Man dropped and force-fed his newborn child in Franklin County

Woods force-fed his child a bottle causing the baby to being choking, police say.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man is facing multiple charges after he dropped his newborn baby into a bed and then force-fed the baby causing it distress.

On June 28, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Sheller Avenue in Chambersburg, for an active domestic incident.

Upon investigation, police say they discovered Woods lifted his newborn approximately three feet off of a bed and then dropped the baby back onto the bed. Woods allegedly then force-fed the baby a bottle causing the baby to being to choke.