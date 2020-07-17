Police: Man assulted 4 month old baby, causing life-threatening injuries

Cody Hobble, 22, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after the incident on June 25.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is in custody after police say he caused life-threatening injuries to a 4 month-old baby.

Cody Hobble, 22, is charged with Aggravated Asault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Harrassment after the incident on June 25.

State Police say the baby woke up early on June 25, and Hobble took his and pressed him onto the mattress, causing the baby to vomit and go limp.

Hobble then shook the baby causing severe life-threatening injuries.