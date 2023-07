Police say, fortunately, no one was injured.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a man on July 3 after he fired an AK-47 from his balcony.

Ryan Harting, 31, of Denver, is facing charges of reckless endangering and discharging a firearm within borough limits.

Police were called to a home on the 300 block of Main Street after Harting shot 10 rounds into the air.

Police say no one was injured.

Harting's weapon was confiscated and he was arrested.