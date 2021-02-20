Police: Man arrested for DUI, arrested again shortly after for shots fired in New Holland

Police said Kory Slater refused to do a breath test after he was pulled over for multiple traffic violations.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man arrested for driving under the influence was arrested again shortly after being released for firing shots inside a home in New Holland, police said.

On Feb. 19, around 11:12 p.m., officers on routine patrol in the area of North Custer Avenue and West Conestoga Street pulled over a vehicle after it allegedly committed multiple traffic violations.

Officers identified the driver as 48-year-old Kory Slater. He was taken into custody after showing signs of intoxication, failing a field sobriety test, and refusing a breath test, police said.

Slater's refusal to take the breath test resulted in a one-year license suspension, along with the DUI charges. He was then released from custody to a friend who drove him back to his home, according to police.

Shortly after Slater was released, officers were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of North Custer Avenue for shots fired.

Officers said they immediately recognized Slater when they arrived on the scene.

He was found to be in possession of a 45 caliber pistol, according to police. Investigating officers also found 4 spent 12 gauge shotgun shells near the back of the home and a 12 gauge shotgun inside.

Slater was taken into custody once more and is facing charges for both the DUI and shots fired incident.