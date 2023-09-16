Police looking for man accused of 'slamming' his infant child into crib in Chambersburg

James William Glogouski, 31, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person for the June 11 incident.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are looking for a man after he "slammed" his infant child into his crib.

Police say Glogouski, 31, put his baby at risk of serious injury when he grabbed him out of his crib by his shirt before slamming him back down.