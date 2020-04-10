Police make arrests at Gettysburg protests

Officers arrested protesters for harassment, openly carrying assault rifles, and shouting vulgarities at passing drivers.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Several people were arrested on Saturday evening during two opposing protests at Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, police said.

Two officers on foot patrol during the protests arrested people for openly carrying assault rifles, shouting vulgarities at passing vehicles, and multiple arguments between the opposing protest groups according to a Facebook post by the Gettysburg Police Department.

At around 7:20 p.m., officers said they arrested the driver of a vehicle who was shouting vulgarities at protesters and who was also driving without his headlights on. The driver was non-compliant and had to be physically removed from his vehicle, police said.

About 10 minutes after the first incident, police had to intervene in an argument between the two protest groups, and just minutes after that, one of the protesters became physical with another protester and was arrested for harassment.