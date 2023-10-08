Police make arrest in Lancaster shots fired incident

Doodley Charles, 18, was arrested by police in Lancaster after a shots fired incident on Saturday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police announced on Sunday that an arrest was made in connection to a shots fired incident from Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the first block of Conestoga Street just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 7 to investigate reports of a gunshot being fired.

Upon arrival, officers didn't find any suspects, however, video footage from the Lancaster Safety Coalition showed a young adult firing a gunshot at a home on the block.

At around 12:15 p.m., police patrolling the area recognized the suspect, identified as Doodley Charles, 18, in the area of the 600 block of East Marion Street.

When approached, Charles fled on foot into the backyard of a home, where he was later located hiding behind an exterior basement door.

Charles was safely taken into custody, and a loaded polymer 80 "ghost gun" was found nearby.