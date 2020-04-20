Police: Lower Paxton Township woman coughed on officer, said 'Get Corona'

Capri Lashay Welsh, 29, is charged with aggravated assault and other offenses in an early morning incident Monday on Grove Road, police say

A Dauphin County woman is facing aggravated assault and other charges after police say she intentionally coughed on an officer and said "Get Corona" while being taken into custody in an early morning domestic incident in Lower Paxton Township Monday.

Capri Lashay Welsh, 29, is also charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest in the incident, which occurred around 3 a.m. on the 1100 block of Grove Road, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

Police say Welsh was attempting to force her way into a residence when the occupants called police. Welsh was allegedly uncooperative and combative toward the officers when they arrived on scene, police say.

As she was being taken into custody, Welsh allegedly intentionally coughed on one of the arresting officers and stated "get Corona."