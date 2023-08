Anyone with information about the identity of the two people is asked to call the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.

COLUMBIA, Pennsylvania — Police are asking the public to help them identify two people they say tried to use fake money to pay for items.

On Aug. 14, at around 3 a.m., the two pictured below tried to buy things at the Turkey Hill store on Chestnut Street with two counterfeit $100 bills.

Police didn't elaborate further about the incident.

