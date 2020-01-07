Police looking for woman they say sold fake iPhone in Lancaster County

The victim paid Alston $500 for the phone.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a woman they say sold a fake iPhone 11 that didn't work.

Dayshia Alston, 20, is facing charges for theft by deception after she met with a person in a parking lot to sell them a supposed iPhone 11 for $500, according to police.

Police say the victim got the phone and paid Alston only to later realize the phone was not authentic and didn't work.

An arrest warrant is out for Alston.