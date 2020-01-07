x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

crime

Police looking for woman they say sold fake iPhone in Lancaster County

The victim paid Alston $500 for the phone.
Credit: Manheim Township Police Department
Dayshia Alston

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a woman they say sold a fake iPhone 11 that didn't work.

Dayshia Alston, 20, is facing charges for theft by deception after she met with a person in a parking lot to sell them a supposed iPhone 11 for $500, according to police.

Police say the victim got the phone and paid Alston only to later realize the phone was not authentic and didn't work.

An arrest warrant is out for Alston.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alston should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

RELATED: Police: Man writes himself $3,000 in checks from employer

RELATED: Cumberland County woman accused of making phony deposits of more than $7,000, then withdrawing the funds

RELATED: 3 NY men accused of trying to buy liquor with cloned credit cards in Dauphin County

RELATED: Police: Hanover contractor never did work he was paid to do