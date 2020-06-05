Police looking for suspect in trailer theft

The suspect was seen driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck the day before the theft.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for the suspect of a trailer theft from a business parking lot in Jackson Township.

On May 1, police say a white Dodge Ram pickup truck drove through the parking lot of Lebanon Valley Trailer Sales and then the same vehicle returned on May 2, at around 1:06 a.m., and parked along Route 422, across the street from the trailer business.

The suspect, an unknown white man, got out of the truck and approached an 18' black Cam Superlight flatbed trailer that was on the lot, police say.

According to police, the suspect then removed a lock from the ball joint trailer coupler with a drill, returned to his vehicle across the street, and drove back across Route 422 into the business's lot.

The suspect attached the trailer to his vehicle and fled east along Route 422.

The value of the stolen trailer is $3,480.