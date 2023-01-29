Police looking for man accused of stabbing 2 people and stealing vehicle in Cumberland County

Police say Robert Lee Suders has ties to Harrisburg, Chambersburg, and Maryland.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for a man they say stabbed two people with a knife and then stole one of the victim's vehicles on Friday.

Robert Lee Suders, 42, is facing two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of theft by unlawful taking.

According to police, on Friday in South Middleton Township, Suders stabbed two people with a knife, causing injuries that needed to be treated at a hospital, then he stole one of the victim's vehicles.

The stolen vehicle is a blue 2013 GMC Terrain with Pa. registration LJX7729.

Police say Suders has ties to Harrisburg, Chambersburg, and Maryland.