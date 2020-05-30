x
Police looking for hotel armed robbery suspects in Dauphin County

Police are asking for help in the identification of two suspects.
Credit: Swatara Township Police Department
Red Roof Inn robbery suspects

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for the two suspects of an armed robbery at a hotel in March.

On Sunday, March 29, at around 7:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn located on Eisenhower Boulevard for an armed robbery

When officers arrived, they learned that two suspects robbed a victim at gunpoint.

Police say the two men in surveillance photos are suspects in the robbery and they are yet to be identified.

A reward is being offered by Dauphin County Crimestoppers for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ryan Gartland at 717-564-2550 or rgartland@swatarapolice.org.

