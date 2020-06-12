x
Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' Harrisburg man wanted for felony assault

Charles Brown is wanted for recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, among other related charges.
Credit: Upper Allen Township Police Department

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Upper Allen Township police are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous following a felony assault. 

Charles Brown is wanted for recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, among other related charges. 

Authorities say on Friday at around 10:15 p.m., they responded to the 600 block of Cumberland Pointe Circle for a report of shots fired. 

Police determined that Brown assaulted a female victim and fired a handgun during the domestic dispute. Brown then fled the scene in a blue 2005 Dodge Magnum bearing PA registration LKD8658 

Officials say anyone with information about his whereabouts should immediately call 911. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).  Tips can also be submitted online.

