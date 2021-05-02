Police: Lancaster woman left 4-year-old child unattended to go to a party

Arianna Ford, 20, is charged with endangering the welfare of children in the Jan. 31 incident. Police say the child was found crying on the side of a road.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 20-year-old Lancaster woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she left a 4-year-old child unattended while she went to a party last Saturday night.

Ariana Elizabeth Ford, of the 1300 block of Atkins Avenue, was charged on Jan. 31, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say the child was found crying alongside a roadway in 20-degree weather at 11:38 p.m. The child had been alone for at least 20 minutes before officers arrived, police say.

An investigation determined the child was in the care of Ford, who allegedly left the child unattended at 11:15 p.m. to go to the party.

She returned at 12:32 a.m., after officers called her and summoned her back home, police say.