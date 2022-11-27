Police: Lancaster County man facing charges after trying to break into apartment with axe

Police say Keron Shockley was partially masked as he used an axe to break the apartment windows and door.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief after police said he tried to break into an apartment in Oct. of 2022.

Keron Shockley, 30, of Leola is accused of trying to break into an apartment on the first block of Washington Avenue in Ephrata just before noon on Oct. 29.

Police say Shockley was partially masked while breaking out the apartment windows and door with an axe.

According to police, Shockley only stopped after hearing the resident of the apartment screaming.

Police say Shockley broke another window and a vehicle's windshield with the axe as he fled the scene.