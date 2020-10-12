Police: Lancaster County man charged with sharing obscene photos of two people without consent

Caleb Werni, 20, of Denver, disseminated the images in August, East Cocalico Township Police say. He was arrested Monday after a traffic stop in Ephrata.

DENVER, Pa. — A 20-year-old Lancaster County man charged after allegedly sharing obscene photos of two people without their consent in connection to an incident in August is now in custody after a traffic stop this week, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

Caleb Werni, of Denver, was charged with two counts of obscene and other sexual materials and harassment after allegedly sharing photos of the victims without consent in early August, police say.

Police were unable to locate Werni at the time of the incident, so an arrest warrant was issued on the charges, according to police.

Werni was taken into custody on Monday after a traffic stop in Ephrata Borough, police say. He was turned over to East Cocalico Township police and arraigned on the charges.