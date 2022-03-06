Police seek help in identifying suspects in jewelry theft at Colonial Park Mall

The suspects are accused of taking a yellow gold and diamond pendant from Kay Jewelers on May 9, Lower Paxton Township Police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are seeking help from the public in identifying a pair of suspected jewel thieves.

The two unidentified suspects are accused of stealing jewelry from a Kay Jewelers store in Harrisburg's Colonial Park Mall on May 9, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

Police say the female suspect fled with a 10-carat yellow gold diamond pendant, which she had been looking at in the store with the male suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspects' identities is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at (717) 657-5656 or by submitting a tip online.