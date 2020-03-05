Police issue arrest warrant for Lancaster City shooting suspect

The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old man after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night.

Police say, Johnathan Miller is one of two suspects in the shooting on the 200 block of Beaver Street.

On Saturday, around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a shots fired call and found a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds to his lower back and arms. He was taken to the hospital where his current condition is unknown.

During their investigation, officers found that at the time of the shooting seven teens had been inside an apartment on the 1st block of Conestoga Street. The apartment's west side windows are on the ground floor and face out to the 200 block of Beaver Street.

Police say the suspect fired into the apartment through a window on Beaver Street, where officers located spent shell casings and bullet impact marks.

Only one person inside the apartment was struck and no other injuries were reported.

Officers were able to obtain video from a private surveillance camera that showed two male suspects on the 200 block of Beaver Street at the time of the shooting.

As the investigation progressed police were informed that the suspect who fired the shots into the apartment was Miller.

Detectives consulted with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office and it was decided that Miller would be charged as an adult.

Miller is facing multiple charges including, seven counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Police say the second suspect has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting, the identity/location of the second suspect, or the location of Miller, is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.