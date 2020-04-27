Police: Irate woman threw phone, debit card reader at employee during altercation at Middlesex Twp. business

Sharae Williams, 25, is charged with disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred Sunday on the 1400 block of Harrisburg Pike

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman is facing disorderly conduct charges after an altercation at a Middlesex Township business Sunday night, police say.

Sharae Williams, 25, was charged after allegedly throwing a telephone and debit card reader at an employee of a business on the 1400 block of Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township Police say.

According to police, Williams entered the store at about 4:45 p.m. and asked an employee to use the phone. The employee relented, and Williams made several calls on the phone, police say.

But when she was told she could not make any more phone calls, according to police, Wililams became agitated and threw the phone and a debit card reader at the employee before leaving the business.