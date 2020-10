Anyone with information that can help police in their investigation is asked to contact them. Tips can be anonymous.

YORK, Pa. — One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in York City on Saturday night police said.

A 42-year-old man was found by York City Police in the area of East Princess Street and South Queen Street around 8:50 p.m. The man had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.