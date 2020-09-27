Police investigating West Lampeter Township shooting at Air BnB house party

Two people were injured in the shooting.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at an Air BnB home in West Lampeter Township that sent two people to the hospital.

On Sunday morning, around 1:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on the 1400 block of Old Lampeter Road for a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene they found spent shell casing in the street and bullet holes in a home on the block, according to the release.

Two injured victims were driven to two different hospitals in private vehicles and told staff they had been shot at a home in West Lampeter Township. One of the victims was shot in the buttocks and told hospital staff he had been at a party when he was shot, police said.

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an Air BnB rental was the scene of a reported large gathering prior to the shots being fired. They believe there was a fight before the shots were fired.

A teen found on the block by officers was arrested for having a firearm without a license. He was sent to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

Police continue to investigate this incident.