Police investigating West Lampeter Township shooting at Air BnB house party

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at an Air BnB home in West Lampeter Township that sent two people to the hospital.
On Sunday morning, around 1:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on the 1400 block of Old Lampeter Road for a shooting.
When police arrived at the scene they found spent shell casing in the street and bullet holes in a home on the block, according to the release.
Two injured victims were driven to two different hospitals in private vehicles and told staff they had been shot at a home in West Lampeter Township. One of the victims was shot in the buttocks and told hospital staff he had been at a party when he was shot, police said.
Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said an Air BnB rental was the scene of a reported large gathering prior to the shots being fired. They believe there was a fight before the shots were fired.
A teen found on the block by officers was arrested for having a firearm without a license. He was sent to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.
Police continue to investigate this incident.
Anyone with information about the party or shooting is asked to contact the West Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-464-2421.