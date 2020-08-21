Police investigating vehicle vandalism in Ephrata

According to police, four vehicles had their windows, and windshields, broken in the early hours of Thursday morning.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the vandalism of multiple vehicles in Ephrata.

The first incident was reported around 7:00 a.m. by someone who witnessed a person at the intersection of Pine and Park Avenue, around 4:40 a.m., who used an orange object, possibly a traffic cone, to smash a windshield and the side window of a box truck parked along the street, police say.

As officers investigated that incident, they located a second vehicle parked nearby that had a shattered windshield.

Later, police received two more reports of broken vehicle windows. One of the vehicles was parked in the 100 block of North State Street and the second parked in the area of Lake and Franklin Streets.

Police say the owners of those vehicles also reported the crime had happened sometime in the early morning hours of Thursday.