Police investigating vandalism at Clay Township park field

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident of vandalism in Clay Township after a soccer field was found damaged.

On Thursday, police were dispatched to the 200 block of Clay School Road for reported damage to a soccer field located in the Snyder Park Complex.

Officials say the damages were caused by an unknown vehicle driven onto the field and performing donuts.

The estimated damages to the field are under $1,000 police say.