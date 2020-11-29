Police investigating two armed robberies in Chester and Lancaster counties

Police say the first robbery happened around 3 p.m. on the 200 block of Township Road in Lower Oxford Township in Chester County.

State police are investigating two armed robberies in Chester and Lancaster counties Saturday afternoon.

Police say the first robbery happened around 3 p.m. on the 200 block of Township Road in Lower Oxford Township in Chester County.

Officials say that two men entered the premise brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the cash register.

Both men fled the area on dirt bikes after an unsuccessful attempt, according to authorities.

Officials say 45 minutes later, another similar incident occurred in Lancaster County. During the incident, the men stole approximately $57 from an unnamed store's cash register. After the suspects were confronted by the ower, they fled the area in an unknown direction on a dirt bike.