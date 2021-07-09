Police investigating theft of trail camera in Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say the camera can be returned -- no questions asked -- in the next 10 days without prosecution.

STEVENS, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating the suspected theft of a trail camera at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Stevens.

The camera is owned and operated by a governmental entity and was deployed in the Waterfowl Refuge Area for the purpose of data collection and study, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The person or persons who took the camera can return it -- no questions asked -- sometime in the next 10 days, police say.

After that 10-day grace period expires, "there will be a prosecution of involved parties to the full extent of the law," according to police.