Harrisburg Police say that they responded reports of shots fired with a person hit on the 1500 block of South Cameron Street at 5:30 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening.

Police say that around 5:30 p.m. they responded reports of shots fired with a person hit on the 1500 block of South Cameron Street in Harrisburg.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a local hospital for "advanced medical care."