Police investigating shots fired into homes in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Borough Police are investigating after shots were fired into homes early on Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Perry Street around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Residents in the neighborhood found damage consistent with bullet holes in the back of their homes and yards, police said.

In an alley near the scene, police found shell casings from a handgun.

As officers were looking through residents' surveillance video and Columbia Street cameras, they saw two teen boys wearing hooded sweatshirts running from the alley.

No injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate this incident.