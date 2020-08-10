Police investigating shots fired into a home in Lancaster City

Police are asking the public for help in their investigation.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating shots fired into an occupied home on Thursday morning in Lancaster City.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Lake Street for reports of shots fired around 4:17 a.m. Thursday morning.

When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with residents of a home that had been struck by gunfire, officers said. There was damage to the home but no one was injured.

During their investigation police found spent shell casings at the scene and they were collected for evidence.

Officers continued to investigate trying to get information on possible suspects, additional victims, witnesses, and surveillance videos, according to police.