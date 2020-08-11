Police investigating shots fired in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. — Police are investigating shots fired in Steelton that struck houses and vehicles on Saturday.
Police were dispatched for reports of shots fired in the 400, 500, and 600 blocks of South 2nd Street.
Houses and vehicles were struck but no injuries were reported according to the police release.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage that can help the investigation is asked to contact Detective Dory Martin at dmartin@steeltonpa.com or Detective Sergeant Shaub at wshaub@steeltonpa.com.